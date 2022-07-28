Original title: moto razr 2022 new function: play “King of Glory” on the external screen of the mobile phone!

The external screen of a mobile phone is generally only used to display information such as time, weather, notifications, etc., but have you ever seen an external screen that can play games?

Motorola is warming up today,The moto razr 2022 will be equipped with a full-featured external screen.

As can be seen from the promotional poster, the external screen of the new phone hasDisplay selfie screen, listen to music, watch videoand many other functions.Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo China‘s mobile phone business department, also saidThis external screen can even play “Glory of the King”.

It is reported that the size of the secondary screen of the moto razr 2022 is 3 inches, which is about half of the inner screen. It almost completely occupies the upper half of the back cover of the mobile phone. It should be the largest vertical folding phone with the outer screen at present.

Previously, the official also developed a “dice shaking” easter egg game for moto razr 2022, which can hold six at a time and can be operated by shaking the mobile phone, which should be very practical in scenes such as parties.

From what is known, moto razr 2022 will be equipped withSnapdragon 8+ processorrear50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera+13 million pixel wide-angle/macro combination, the inner screen is a 6.7-inch center punch screen, built-in3500mAh battery。 Officials claim that moto razr 2022 "justifies the name of folding mobile phones", and expects to bring more dazzling performance to everyone after its comprehensive upgrade.

