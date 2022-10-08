New “Fed News Agency”: November meeting will raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time



Financial Associated Press, October 8 (Editor Zhao Hao) After the release of the non-agricultural data, Nick Timiraos, a well-known reporter known as the new “Federal Reserve News Agency”, quickly published an article titled “The Fed is on the way to another big rate hike. “.

Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor before the U.S. stock market showed that the U.S. non-farm payrolls increased by 263,000 after seasonal adjustment in September, slightly higher than market expectations of 250,000; the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell by 0.2 percentage points to 3.5%; hourly wages increased by 5% year-on-year %, still high.

Timiraos wrote that last year Fed officials once believed that supply chain bottlenecks and government stimulus were driving prices higher. But they are now worried that upward pressure on wages could continue to feed high inflation.

With that in mind, central bankers will seek to raise borrowing costs high enough to soften the labor market, at which point companies will slow spending, investment and hiring. Prior to this, the Fed had raised interest rates by 75 basis points in each of three consecutive meetings, the steepest rate hike since the 1980s.

The Fed’s next meeting is scheduled for November 1-2, local time. Reports suggest that the bank should not raise interest rates by more than 100 basis points. The more likely situation should be to explore whether it is necessary to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes. and how much to slow down.

Referring to the dot plot released at the September meeting, Timiraos said officials had indicated that there was still 125 basis points of rate hikes to be completed this year, and to achieve this, 75 basis points in November and 75 basis points in December. On this basis, the interest rate will be raised by 50 basis points.

This is in line with the latest indications from the CME Group’s “FedWatch” tool, which is currently pricing in a nearly 80% chance that the bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its November meeting.

During the day, the Fed’s “third-in-command” and New York Fed President Williams also “endorsed” the dot plot. He said that the end of this round of interest rate hike cycle should indeed be 4.5%, but he did not talk about how to act in November.

Asked to comment on the spillover effects of the Fed’s rate hikes, Williams acknowledged that there would be a negative impact on other economies, but stressed that the Fed’s policy objective is focused on stabilizing prices “in the United States.”