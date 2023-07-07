New Fiat Topolino and Fiat 600, this is where the green cars will be produced

New Fiat Topolino and Fiat 600: two historic Lingotto models are back in a modern version

Yesterday Fiat presented the new ones Fiat 600 e Fiat Topolino, which confirm the new course of the Turin brand towards the electric. The first is designed to be a city vehicle that winks at young people who are at least 14 years of age. The second, on the other hand, proposes the availability of electric vehicles which become B-SUVs at a competitive price with respect to both other manufacturers and the Fiat 500 itself.

