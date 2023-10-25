New figures: So many women are investing in their retirement savings

According to current figures from the German Pension Insurance, a woman receives on average around 20 to 30 percent less pension than a man, according to the Beauty Impact Report 2023. Boris Jovanovic / Getty Images

The beauty portal “Stylebook” has published the Beauty Impact Report 2023. The representative survey also focused on women’s retirement planning.

55.9 percent of the women surveyed are worried about their retirement provision.

Nevertheless, 47.6 percent of the women surveyed of the relevant age have a private or company pension plan. Younger women are also taking precautions: 50.9 percent of those surveyed between the ages of 16 and 39.

The lifestyle magazine “Stylebook” has it Beauty Impact Report 2023 published. The representative survey deals with the topics of beauty, mental health and the lives of women in Germany. More than 1,000 women between the ages of 16 and 79 were surveyed.

The study also deals with finances, for example women’s retirement planning. They have to start making provisions earlier because they have a longer life expectancy and earn less on average than men.

You have to be able to afford retirement provision

Providing for old age in addition to statutory pension insurance is becoming increasingly important. The pension level is shrinking and women are often disadvantaged because they were able to pay in less due to child-related time off and part-time work.

44.2 percent of women stated in the Beauty Impact Report 2023 that their income is not enough to save for additional retirement provision.

Women aged 30 and over were more likely to say that they cannot afford additional retirement savings. This is precisely the phase in which many women have children. Those who earn little can save less for retirement. This increases the likelihood of poverty in old age for many women.

Concerns about retirement planning are widespread

Many women know that finances can become tight as they get older. Even younger women are aware of this problem. Stylebook

Nevertheless, 47.6 percent of the women surveyed of the relevant age have a private or company pension plan.

Stylebook

According to current figures from the German Pension Insurance, a woman receives on average around 20 to 30 percent less pension than a man, according to the Beauty Impact Report 2023.

