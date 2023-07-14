New Gas Field Discovery in Norway Sends European Natural Gas Prices Plummeting

Title: Europe’s Natural Gas Prices Plummet with Discovery of New Gas Field in Norway

Date: July 13, 2023

MADRID – Natural gas prices in Europe experienced a significant drop on Monday following the discovery of a new gas field in Norway. The contracts associated with the Dutch TTF index, used as a benchmark for natural gas prices on the continent, underwent a decrease of approximately 12% to $32.54 MW/h.

In contrast, the Henry Hub index, which serves as a reference for gas prices in the United States, saw a 3.68% increase.

The recent gas field discovery in Norway comes in the midst of the country’s efforts to increase gas production and compensate for the reduced exports from Russia to Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Bloomberg reports suggest that continuous development of new discoveries is necessary to maintain Norway’s current supply levels.

DNO, a Norwegian oil and gas company, announced the largest gas discovery in Norway in the past decade on Monday. Preliminary evaluations of the data and fluid samples from the newly found reservoir indicate extractable gas resources equivalent to 120-230 million barrels of oil.

The unexpected size of the deposit, tripling initial expectations, is conveniently located near existing infrastructure, enabling easier development and exploitation.

The concession area where the new gas field was discovered belongs to DNO, holding a 30% stake. Other partners include Norwegian unlisted company Wellesley Petroleum (50%), Equinor (10%), and BP ASA (10%).

This significant natural gas discovery has caused a sharp decline in Europe’s gas prices, offering potential relief for consumers who have felt the impact of previous price hikes.