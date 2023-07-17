Home » New heart catheter laboratories opened in Duisburg
New heart catheter laboratories opened in Duisburg

New heart catheter laboratories opened in Duisburg

In June, the Helios St. Anna Clinic in Duisburg opened its new heart catheter area. This means that patients from the region now have an even wider range of cardiological interventions at their disposal.

After a construction period of 18 months, the time has now come: In a press release the cardiology department at the Helios St. Anna Clinic in Duisburg recently announced the opening of their new heart catheter area. Two modern heart catheter laboratories have been added, in which a large number of examinations and treatments of the heart disease vessels can be carried out without lengthy waiting times.

The procedures established at the clinic include (special) balloons and stents as well as rotablation (“milling”), shock wave therapy and intravascular ultrasound. “The possibilities of modern imaging of our new heart catheter systems are optimally suited to be able to treat even complicated findings, for example in the case of a heart attack, with all procedures”, says Dr. Martin Oels, Chief Physician of Cardiology.

Large range of modern processes

In addition, the new area offers the possibility of pacemaker implantations and heart valve repairs. Holes in the heart can also be closed using catheter procedures. Prerequisites for these interventions are good image quality and the ability to combine X-ray and ultrasound. “The new catheter systems combine an even higher image quality with significantly lower radiation exposure for the patients and the staff,” praises the senior physician Dr. Jan Ohlig.

As part of the reopening, the St. Anna Klinik has also expanded the area of ​​electrophysiology. A modern catheter installation in combination with three-dimensional imaging now allows complex electrophysiological interventions such as the correction of cardiac arrhythmias using catheters.

See also  Federmeccanica has appointed the new president: Federico Visentin

Comprehensive care by specialists

In the new heart catheter laboratories, a large team of interventional cardiologists offers the full spectrum of cardiological interventions. In the weekly on-site conferences, the best treatment strategy for each individual case is determined. Complex cases are discussed with a heart surgeon.

“After the intensive care unit and the central emergency room were rebuilt in recent years, our state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization laboratories are the ideal complement for comprehensive patient care in the region,” says Claudia Meßthaler, Managing Director of the Helios St. Anna Clinic.

