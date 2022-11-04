The key points The new trains

In Milan there is turmoil in the sector of subways. Waiting for November 26, when the first section of the new blue line will be inaugurated M4 between the airport of Nuts and the station Dateonews arrives of a maxi agreement between Atmthe Milanese public transport company controlled by the Municipality and the train builder Hitachi Rail (formerly Ansaldobreda), a Japanese group strongly rooted in Italy with factories in Pistoia, Naples and Reggio Calabria (the Frecciarossa for Trenitalia leave Pistoia).

In recent weeks, the tender was awarded to Hitachi Rail for the construction of new trains destined for the Milanese underground. It is a framework agreement for the supply of 46 convoys for a total investment value of 368 million euros. The new vehicles are destined for lines M1 (red), M2 (green) and M3 (yellow). At the same time, a first application contract was signed for 21 vehicles reserved for the M1 line for a value of 168 million euros. The first deliveries are expected from spring 2024. All the vehicles will be built in the Italian factories of Hitachi Rail Italia in Napoli e Reggio Calabria.

The agreement is part of Atm’s impressive investment plan for an increasingly sustainable and technological public transport system, despite the great instability that

it still affects the scenario of the entire sector today, in consideration of the partial smart working that companies and the public administration continue to exploit, thus reducing the number of potential users of public transport.

New design, total accessibility of the wagons, video surveillance system with real-time image display from the operations room and silent driving for maximum passenger comfort: these are the distinctive elements of the new vehicles. They are equipped with an integral air conditioning system and also with walls resistant to vandalism. Each train is made up of 6 aluminum carriages; has a length of 106.5 meters and can reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h.