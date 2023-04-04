“Homosexuality is worse than a malignant tumour, it is worse than AIDS, it is worse than terrorism, which we also unite both on the right and on the left, because it will wipe out all of humanity. So what will we be left with”? Here are the statements of Alex Onzimaa Ugandan government undersecretary, on homosexuality in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Uganda: from life imprisonment to the obligation to report

Words indicative of the socio-political climate that led the Ugandan Parliament to approve one of the most anti-LGBTI laws on 21 March severebut also more modern, to the world: not only is thelife sentence for same-sex relationships, but the penalty for attempted homosexual conduct is increased to 10 years and, above all, the death penalty is introduced for “aggravated homosexuality”, or for those who have already been convicted of a homosexual relationship, for those who maintain a homosexual relationship being HIV positive or for those who do so with minors under 18 and disabled, thus also denying a priori the ability of disabled people to consent to a sexual relationship sexual.

But the law also introduces new crimes aimed at eradicate all forms of activism o social commitment of LGBTI people: prison sentences of up to 20 years are foreseen for “promotion of homosexualityTo”, that is, for anyone who encourages or finances the normalization of homosexuality, thus introducing a definitive censorship, even online, on issues concerning LGBTI people and also preventing simple things like renting a house to a same-sex couple.

But the most atrocious thing, what to putTo members of the same family against each other, is perhaps thedisclosure obligation so all Ugandans who will not report to the authoritiesTo any person “suspected” of being LGBTI could be fined or sent to prison for six months.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has 30 days to approve or reject anti-homosexuality billTo. Ugandan activists they ask for international support to ensure that Museveni vetoes and the same request also came from White Housewho threatened to reduce aid to Ugandaand by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tproducek.

Ghana and others against the LGBTI community

But, while all eyes are on Uganda, on the other side of the African continent, in Ghanathere is a similar bill, but less severe and even more “modern”, which has been under discussion since 2021 and which, on March 24, the Parliamentary Constitution and Legal Affairs Commission sent to Parliament, inviting it to approve it.

As in Uganda, this bill comes to punish with prison – 5 years in Ghana – chi “presents as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, transsexual, queer, pansexual, ally, non-binary, or under any other identityTo sexual or gendered contrary to the binary categories of male and female”. On the other hand, up to one year in prison is foreseen for any “public manifestation of love affairs between or with same-sex people”, while it comes to requesting the extradition of Ghanaian LGBTI people and setting up public services for conversion therapy and corrective surgery on the genitals of intersex children.

The assonances and temporal coincidences between these two laws suggest one coordinated effort against LGBTI people which has also manifested itself in other African countries in recent months.

In Kenyawhere homosexuality is already punished with 14 years in prison, a deputy announced plans to introduce a law providing for the life imprisonment for LGBTI people and, after the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the registration of an LGBTI association, the President announced that he will askTo the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision (with the risk of unleashing a constitutional crisis).

Last February – in Burundiwhere homosexuality is punished with 2 years in prison since 2009 – 24 students have been arrested on charges of “homosexual practices” during a seminar onAIDS. A few days after the arrests, President Evariste Ndayishimiye urged citizens to eradicate homosexualityTo from the country. “They must be banned, treated as pariahs in our country,” he said.

In Zambiawhich punishes homosexuality with 14 years in prison, on March 5, police arrested four organizers of a licensed demonstration against gender-based violence, claiming that the demonstration would have been in favor of homosexualityTo.

News of violence against LGBTI people in Cameroon and in Democratic Republic of Congo show that LGBTI people in Francophone Africa are also under constant attack. And the leader of the Niger stated that he plans to outlaw gay sex and execute same-sex married couples.

The roots of the new homophobic wave

On a continent where same-sex relationships are legal in only 22 out of 54 countries, we are faced with a new homophobic wave which clearly incorporates narratives and models typical of other latitudes, such as the criminalization of the so-called “homosexual propaganda”, conceived in Putin’s Russia, coincidentally a country that has a growing influence in Africa.

Ghanaian activists argued in 2021 that the World Congress of Families, which also landed in Italy in 2019, was no stranger to the bill still under discussion today. And the use of certain terms, as well as the modernity of some types of crime seem to confirm the roots of that bill in the debate of some evangelical and right-wing groups on these issues.

In short, despite the homophobic rhetoric of African leaders according to whom homosexuality is a degeneration imported from the West, it is precisely this homophobic and repressive wave that is the result of the unscrupulousness and opportunism of some African politicians who do not hesitate to importing Russian anti-LGBTI narratives and of the more homophobic American right in order to distract the population from other issues that they are not able to manage, hoping to gain some electoral support and increase their power.