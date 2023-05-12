New Honda CR-V debuts first e:phev plug-in hybrid

Listen to the audio version of the article

The range of Honda SUVs could not miss a new version of its famous CR-V which, for the first time in Europe, is also offered in a plug-in hybrid version (e: PHEV). The model boasts a battery that when it reaches 25 degrees Celsius is able to recharge from 0 to 100% in just two and a half hours. The same battery guarantees an electric range of 81 km. This “on tap” hybrid version joins the already known e:HEV (full hybrid) which for the 2023 version is offered with a more advanced version of the engine already used in the Civic. The new e:HEV version combines two electric motors with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder direct injection petrol engine, the same also featured in the plug-in hybrid version.

Honda CR-V 2024

In the CR-V, unlike the other models launched (ZR-V and e:Ny1) these days, it exhibits a design language consistent with Honda’s recent design history. The imposing grille and slim light clusters stand out at the front. In the rear area, the design of the brake and direction lights changes. Visibility for the driver is one of the cornerstones of the development and design of new SUVs. The front corners are now lower and the shape of the bonnet allows you to have more awareness of the shape of the car and its dimensions while driving but also in the most difficult manoeuvres.

New Honda CR-V dimensions

The dimensions are abundant with a length of 4,706 mm, a width of 1,866 and a height of 1,674 mm. Interior space is ample thanks to a wheelbase that is 40mm longer than the old CR-V which is reflected in more legroom for rear passengers and an 18% larger boot space. In addition, passengers can now enjoy a seat that reclines 10.5 degrees more. Also debuting with the new CR-V e:PHEV and e:HEV is the Honda Sensing 360 safety and driver assistance system, which basically removes blind spots to offer a safer and stress-free drive for the driver. The infotainment system is the well-known Honda Connect with 9-inch display with Android Auto and Carplay.