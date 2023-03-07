Listen to the audio version of the article

Hyundai Kona is updated at 360 degrees and does it starting from the electric version, the starting point of the second generation. The Korean compact SUV was designed starting, in fact, from the Kona EV, a base shared with the Ice and hybrid versions. Also available in the sporty N Line version, it will arrive in Italy from June and in the electric version from September. Having grown in size, the Hyundai-branded B-SUV will be able to offer 490 kilometers of autonomy and zero emissions and one of the most complete second-level Adas equipment.

New Hyundai Kona, size and style

For the birth of the new Kona, Hyundai abandoned the traditional development process ICE-to-EV to take the opposite path: starting from the design of the electric version to arrive at that of the internal combustion variant. Featuring a drag coefficient of just 0.27, the second generation Kona is recognized by the full-width front light called Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp. As for the dimensions, we start from the 4,350 mm of the thermal and hybrid versions, 4,355 mm of the electric and 4,385 mm of the N Line set-up. Width and wheelbase are the same for all versions, 1,825 mm and 2,660 mm respectively, while the height varies from 1,570 to 1,585.

Hyundai Kona, all the photos of the new generation Photogallery14 photos View

Hyundai Kona 2023, interior

On the new Hyundai Kona, the space on board increases thanks to the increase in size and the universal architecture derived from electric vehicles. Entering the car you are greeted by two large side-by-side 12.3-inch screens, while the driver’s controls have been repositioned around the steering wheel allowing for an open console with retractable, rotating cup holders. Among the new features is the shift-by-wire gearbox positioned behind the steering wheel, which can be used quickly and intuitively. The new Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) offers advanced graphics and seamless integration between vehicle displays. Slim front seats, with a 30% reduction in thickness, help increase legroom and headroom in the second row. The flat floor further enhances the second row’s freedom of movement and the second row seat, termed a ‘curve-less bench seat’, has been designed to visually expand the interior space. The second generation Kona can be locked, unlocked and started via the Digital Key 2 Touch, using near-field communication (NFC) on a smartphone or smart-watch, which guarantees a high level of security. Also added are the Over The Air updates and the Bose Premium Sound System which in the electric version supports the e-ASD by emitting the virtual sounds of the vehicle.

New electric Hyundai Kona

The electric Hyundai Kona is powered by a 160 kW motor and powered by a 65.4 kWh battery, capable of recharging from 10 to 80% in about 41 minutes with 350 kW fast charging columns. The autonomy of the new electric Hyundai Kona reaches almost 500 kilometers, 490 to be precise, and drops to 342 km on the version with 48.4 kWh battery pack and 114.6 kW engine. Among the features of the electric version there is no shortage: pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp, front trunk (Frunk), active air flaps, eco package, heated charging port capable of operating at temperatures down to -30°C, lighting on the charging socket door to allow visibility at night and battery preconditioning. The new i-Pedal driving mode allows you to accelerate, decelerate and stop using only the accelerator pedal. The Smart Regenerative System automatically adjusts the power of regenerative braking based on information about the surrounding traffic flow. The Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function supports internal and external charging and powering of electrical devices and equipment. The maximum power is 3.13kVA. Electronic-Active Sound Design (e-ASD) generates a virtual sound, optimized and integrated within the cabin, which varies according to parameters such as driving speed, torque, engine status and acceleration. The driver can control the volume and personalize the cabin sound and there is also a ‘Head-up Display on the windshield with a projection surface of 12 inches.