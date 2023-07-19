New Hyundai Santa Fe, changes everything: a revolution in design

Listen to the audio version of the article

Hyundai presented the new Santa Fe 2024 anticipating some of its features, especially in terms of design, before its official debut scheduled for next month. The fifth generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe introduces a new design language. It not only adopts a new image but also includes a completely new interior with up to seven seats and an engine range in which electrification is gaining more and more importance.

What undoubtedly stands out about the new SUV is, as mentioned, its new design. Space therefore for much more squared shapes and straight lines, and for a front in which the optical group is integrated as part of the grille, in a single piece that ends with a large “H” at each of its ends.

The rectangular styling continues into the bumper, where there is a lower central air intake and a body-coloured section that emulates the shape of the main headlight unit. There are also geometrically shaped wheel arches and 21-inch wheels, a flat bonnet reminiscent of a Land Rover Defender, plastic undershields and a particularly large third side window.

At the rear comes what is probably the most important novelty of the Hyundai Santa Fe 2024: in fact, the company has decided to integrate the drivers in a much lower area than usual, under the name and logo, a very flat rear window and one spoiler accompanying the longitudinal bars of the roof.

As for the interior, the new Santa Fe 2024 is in line with the other SUVs in the same category, with an obvious leap in quality. We find a premium-style steering wheel and a dual screen for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, both 12.3-inch. The dashboard sports a robust style, where the large air vents that run longitudinally are inserted. Materials and finishes also make their debut for this model, with what appears to be wood on the door trims and dashboard.

However, we will have to wait a few more days to find out all the details of the new generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe, whose official debut is scheduled for August this year.