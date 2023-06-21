New Index Fund – This ETF removes the MSCI World taint

The favorite investment product of the Germans has a flaw: The USA is overpowering in it. In the MSCI World, on which most ETF savings plans run, the United States has a weight of more than two-thirds.

America’s preponderance is not without risk, however. Right now this will finally end up here. None other than Gerd Kommer, known in this country as the “ETF Pope”, is now launching an index fund that addresses the America flaw of the popular MSCI World ETF. WELT spoke to him, checked his approach and subjected it to a return check.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

