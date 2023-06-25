New insights into the gut-brain axis and social phobia

The composition of the gut microbiome of patients with social phobia differs from that of healthy controls. This was reported in a study recently published in the scientific journal Nature.

In recent years, the gut and its ecosystem of bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microorganisms, the so-called gut microbiome, have become the focus of research. In studies, scientists compared the gut microbiota of people with various diseases and healthy controls. There is growing evidence of a link between altered composition of the gut microbiome and neuropsychiatric disorders. This connection is referred to as the so-called gut-brain axis or microbiome-gut-brain axis.

Not only is the gut the largest digestive organ, but it is also part of the immune system and appears to have a significant impact on the brain.

In search of innovative therapies

Further research into the gut-brain axis is linked to the hope of finding new therapeutic approaches for a wide variety of diseases. At the end of last year, for example, the German Research Foundation DFG approved six million euros in funding for a new research group on the gut-brain axis at the University of Erlangen. This group is concerned with the communication between gut and brain in inflammatory and degenerative diseases.

In previous studies, there was already evidence that the gut microbiota was altered in people suffering from depression, autism spectrum disorders, anxiety and schizophrenia. A team of researchers Mary Butler from the Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioural Sciences at University College Cork in Ireland has now examined the changes in the gut microbiome in patients with social phobia.

Social phobia restricts life



Social phobia is an anxiety disorder and one of the most common psychiatric disorders. About 8 percent of the German population as a whole are affected within a year. Patients suffer from a pronounced fear of social interactions and of being judged negatively by others. Because of the fears, those affected withdraw more and more and avoid social activities. This significantly reduces their quality of life. People with social phobia have a higher risk of developing depression later in life. The S3 guideline recommends treating patients with psychotherapy, particularly cognitive behavioral therapy, and pharmacotherapy with serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs). Since not all patients respond to this therapy, there is a need for alternative treatment methods. According to the study authors, the microbiome-gut-brain axis could represent a possible research approach.

Study participants with social phobia consumed more carbohydrates

The study included 31 patients with a social phobia and a mean age of 36 years and 18 healthy controls with a mean age of 42 years. Exclusion criteria included serious acute or chronic diseases, including functional gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome. Both groups had similar scores in terms of gender, race, alcohol consumption, smoking status, and stool consistency. The anxious patients had higher BMI values ​​than the control group and significantly less physical activity. Just over two-thirds of them were taking psychotropic drugs. The only notable difference in food intake was that the patients with social phobia ate more carbohydrates, specifically more sugar.

A psychiatrist examined the participants using various neuropsychological tests. They also answered an extensive questionnaire about their eating habits. Her stool samples were metagenomic sequenced.

Altered gut microbiome in anxiety patients



It turned out that the intestinal microbiota of the anxious patients differed from the healthy controls. Both in the overall composition and in relation to specific species and genus characteristics. Anaeromassilibacillus and Gordonibacter were present in higher amounts in the subjects with social phobia, while Parasutterella was more common in the controls. These differences remained significant even after adjustment for age, gender, BMI, exercise, and diet differences.

So far, researchers still know little about Anaeromassilibacillus and Gordonibacter and what role they play in our health. Nevertheless, these study results could be a new approach for the early detection of people at risk. In the future, there may also be treatment options for social phobia through pre- and probiotic food supplements or fecal microbiota transplantation.

