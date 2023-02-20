Listen to the audio version of the article

We’ve been writing it for some time: the future of cars will be electric, connected and self-driving, and today, especially with the recent agreement of the European Parliament, son of the Fit for 55 package, this future scenario is starting to take shape. Someone will try to hinder this path, for more or less valid reasons, while others will take the opportunity, organizing themselves, to play a leading role in the automotive market of the near future. Among these is Jaguar Land Rover (subsidiaries of Tata Motors since 2008) which today announced in Milan the new Italian Engineering Hub dedicated to the development of driver assistance systems and next generation autonomous driving technologies, in the field of Artificial intelligence. In fact, the Group has chosen Italy as the base for one of the three new research centres, together with Spain and Germany, which will employ a total of over 150 engineers. The new design centers will form part of a strategic partnership with Nvidia, renowned for producing cutting-edge graphics cards and state-of-the-art virtualisation systems, and will complement Jaguar Land Rover’s existing network of design divisions in the UK, Republic of of Ireland, Hungary, China and North America.

The development of Software-Defined Vehicles

The new Engineering Hub in Italy is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s “Reimagine” strategy, which aims to reinvent the future of mobility in order to develop ever more advanced vehicles. From 2025, in fact, all new Jaguar and Land Rover models will be electric and based on a software-defined platform that will offer a wide range of automated systems for active safety, driving, parking and driver assistance. The cars will offer Artificial Intelligence features, including driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualization functions of the environment around the vehicle.

An agile working model

These new Hubs, therefore, have the task of developing the management software and advanced systems that will lead Jaguar and Land Rover cars into the future of the automotive market. Despite a physical location in Bologna, the 50 engineers who will work in the new hub will be distributed throughout the country, with great recourse to the use of advanced tools, based on a platform provided by Nvidia, which allow for the immediate sharing of information: it will even be possible to work on the data obtained from validation tests physically carried out remotely. The great strength of this global initiative is in fact that it will see the various teams of specialists collaborate with each other in a work model strongly based on remote working from different locations around the world.

The project is currently in the recruiting phase: through Linkedin and its international website, the Group is looking for experts in functional development, systems engineering, software vision and AI/Machine Learning, as well as in hardware and Verification & Validation engineering. Other professional figures will emerge from close contact with the university world, for example with the Turin Polytechnic. Projects like this limit the so-called “brain drain” and prevent brilliant Italian minds from being forced to look abroad to see their professionalism valued.