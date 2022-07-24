Listen to the audio version of the article

Kia adds two special bicolor versions to the new Niro range. These, called Kia Niro Online Edition, as can be seen, are available for order directly from the manufacturer’s website, by accessing the “Book your Kia” section.

Specifically, you can choose between the new Niro EV Evolution Bicolor in Mineral Blue livery which also includes two side bands in High Glossy Black and the rear pillar in Aurora Black Pearl. For the HEV and PHEV Evolution Bicolor versions there is a livery in the Snow White Pearl color, High Glossy Black side strips and Steel Gray rear pillar.

Once you have chosen the version you like best, you have 2 days to go to the dealer and finalize the purchase. Furthermore, only for those who decide to book the Plug-in hybrid version online, Kia pays a gift of a KiaCharge recharge voucher equal to € 200 that can be used at the DCS charging network in Italy.