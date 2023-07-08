New Kia Picanto, more comfortable, smarter

New Picanto, Kia’s compact 5-door, is enriched with a jaunty design and an advanced technology package.

The new version introduces numerous updates. “From commuters to professionals to young drivers just about to buy their first car, part of the Kia Picanto’s decade-long success is due to its wide-ranging appeal,” says Sjoerd Knipping, Vice President Product & Marketing, Kia Europe.

The new Picanto will also be offered in the GT Line version, with a sophisticated exterior design and a wealth of advanced technologies. The very complete standard equipment includes the main driving assistance systems. Depending on the version, the Picanto’s new ADAS functions include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 with vehicle, cyclist and pedestrian detection. This function includes the turning near an intersection function: If there is a risk of collision when turning left at an intersection, the function automatically assists emergency braking. From a design point of view, the new front end gives the car a bold and effective image, it is distinguished by a particular and distinctive light signature that acts as a link between the characteristic Tiger Nose, the mudguard and the bonnet up to the side vents.

The rear view, with simple lines and defined highlights the vertical connection between the lights and the bumper. The innovative rear light signature uses the central part of the tailgate and combined with the new bumper emphasizes the robustness and width of the car. Picanto will be offered with a new alloy wheel design starting from the standard 14-inch wheels up to 16 inches on the more expensive versions. The new Picanto debuts on the market with the possibility of choosing between two petrol engines: 1.0-litre or 1.2-litre. The 1.0-litre engine is aimed at those looking for maximum efficiency, while the 1.2-litre engine is aimed at those looking for performance, especially in terms of speed and pick-up, thanks to the greater torque which helps on journeys uphill and when overtaking. Both engines are benchmarks in efficiency and therefore have low CO2 emissions.

