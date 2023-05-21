Home » New Last Generation blitz. Black liquid inside the Trevi Fountain
New Last Generation blitz. Black liquid inside the Trevi Fountain

by admin
New Last Generation blitz. Black liquid inside the Trevi Fountain

Last Generation activists in the Trevi fountain. Photo: Romatoday.it

During the action, a small banner for the ‘we don’t pay for fossils’ campaign was also unfurled.

A group of movement activists Last generation they threw black liquid, vegetable charcoal, inside the Trevi Fountain. During the action, a small banner for the ‘we don’t pay for fossils’ campaign was also unfurled. According to what has been learned, some young people have been identified by local police officers who also interrupted the protest.

At 11.30 this morning, four people linked to the ‘let’s not pay for fossils’ campaign, promoted by the Ultima Generazione movement, poured vegetable charcoal diluted in water into the Trevi Fountain “to ask for public subsidies to be immediately stopped for all fossil fuels, cause of the climate crisis that has hit Emilia Romagna and the Marches in recent days, devastating their territory, claiming 14 lives, forcing 10 thousand people to abandon their homes and leaving another 28 thousand without electricity“, explains in a note. The intervention of the police – it adds – interrupted the protest and then at 11.45 the activists were taken away. “I’m Mattia, I’m 19 and I’ve decided to do disobedience civil because the horrible tragedy experienced in these days in Emilia Romagna is a forewarning of the dark future that awaits humanity, made up of drought alternating with increasingly frequent and violent floods.

