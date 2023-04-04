Home Business New law: More security for operators of W-Lan hotspots – Law & Taxes
New law: More security for operators of W-Lan hotspots – Law & Taxes

New law: More security for operators of W-Lan hotspots – Law & Taxes

BOperators of public W-Lan hotspots no longer have to fear any legal uncertainties. The Bundestag decided on Friday to change the Telemedia Act. The so-called liability for interference is thus largely off the table.

Until now, operators of public W-Lan networks such as cafés, restaurants or hotels have been in a legal gray area. They could be prosecuted if hotspot users illegally downloaded copyrighted content via it.

Providers would not have to encrypt their hotspot in the future, nor would they need a front page, said Federal Minister of Economics Brigitte Zypries (SPD). They would also not have to verify the identity of their users. “This is an important component of the digital agenda.” The third law to amend the Telemedia Act was highly controversial for over a year.

“One step forward”

Nevertheless, intellectual property remains adequately protected, emphasized Zypries. The law now provides that in the event of repeated abuse, pages can be blocked more easily at the request of rights holders. “This prevents an infringement from happening again.”

