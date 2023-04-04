BOperators of public W-Lan hotspots no longer have to fear any legal uncertainties. The Bundestag decided on Friday to change the Telemedia Act. The so-called liability for interference is thus largely off the table.

Until now, operators of public W-Lan networks such as cafés, restaurants or hotels have been in a legal gray area. They could be prosecuted if hotspot users illegally downloaded copyrighted content via it.

Providers would not have to encrypt their hotspot in the future, nor would they need a front page, said Federal Minister of Economics Brigitte Zypries (SPD). They would also not have to verify the identity of their users. “This is an important component of the digital agenda.” The third law to amend the Telemedia Act was highly controversial for over a year.

“One step forward”

Nevertheless, intellectual property remains adequately protected, emphasized Zypries. The law now provides that in the event of repeated abuse, pages can be blocked more easily at the request of rights holders. “This prevents an infringement from happening again.”

However, the blocking creates the next hurdle for hotspot operators, criticized the spokesman for network policy for the Greens, Konstantin von Notz. The association Digitale Gesellschaft also sees further legal uncertainty in this. It remains unclear, for example, which countermeasures could be required in detail by a provider in order to prevent legal violations, said Volker Tripp, the association’s political director. Nevertheless, the current regulation is “a step forward and an important signal for the spread of open network access in Germany”.

The new W-Lan law is primarily intended to promote the spread of free hotspots in Germany. The German Association of Cities welcomed the decision. The people in the cities would benefit from this, said General Manager Helmut Dedy. “Fast free Wi-Fi hostspots are useful for city tourism, city business development, access to city e-services and much more.”