Listen to the audio version of the article

Never as in recent years, characterized by events that have affected people’s emotions and strong changes in organizations, has it become necessary to rethink leadership. Anna Nozza, the manager who leads Accenture’s human resources in Italy, says that «issues such as diversity and inclusion are a priority. And they are on a par with emotional intelligence, intuition, the ability to inspire and communicate medium-term and socially relevant goals, as well as the ability to make data-driven decisions and to delegate. Today leaders are increasingly responsible for the holistic well-being of their teams, they must know how to earn their trust and support their growth by focusing on listening and transparency”.

The plan of 3,000 hires

How central workers are is well known by a company that operates in Italy with 20,000 people who become over 721,000 globally. Every day he has to deal with the recruiting and retention of the profiles most sought after by the labor market, also due to the expansionist projects that also affect the South. Today Accenture has 2,500 people working in Naples and Cagliari. In the 3,000 admissions underway there will be particular attention to the two poles of specialized skills recently announced in Bari and Cosenza. Over the next three years, the goal is in fact to double employment in the South, also to bring talent back home. With great attention, once again, to the themes of inclusion.

Gender equality

«We set concrete targets against which we measure ourselves on a par with other business objectives», says Nozza. An example? «Italy actively contributes to the goal that the company has set itself of achieving gender parity among its resources by 2025 and the numbers confirm that we are on the right track: today women represent 47.4% of our workforce I work internationally. In Italy we have exceeded 40%». It’s not an easy goal. «The pandemic has highlighted how important digital inclusion is, but it has not erased the stereotype that sees women as unsuitable for the study of technical-scientific disciplines. However, it must be said that there is a trend for improvement and that there is a series of actions undertaken over the years at a corporate level with our training academies, for example, and at a systemic level, of which we too are an active part», explains the manager.

Disability projects

However, speaking of inclusion means entering into complex dimensions of everyday life, where there is also physical, psychic or sensory disability, visible or invisible. This is why «the Job Stations were born, conceived by Accenture and the Italian Accenture Foundation, with the Itaca project association, aimed at people with histories of mental distress through assisted Smart Working centers and with the support of expert tutors – says Nozza -. From 2012 to today, 88 people have been placed on the job, 16 companies have been involved and 6 Job Stations have been created in Italy. And then there are the “mutual aid communities” for employees who are parents of children with disabilities to address needs and share experiences or the Disability Line, a dedicated channel for requesting information or support in the field of disabilities. Accenture is also part of the work table “Let’s enable disability” which sees companies, institutions and non-profits converge in a constructive dialogue to promote the culture of inclusion”.

Emotional well-being

The pandemic suddenly and forcefully made us aware of the fragility of human beings and suffering, creating a greater awareness of how important it is «to create a work environment that favors authenticity and encourages initiatives to improve psychophysical well-being and work-life balance. For many years now, since 2009, we have introduced smart working. Today we work remotely on average 3 days a week, with the possibility of increasing the number in specific cases. To ensure that our people feel part of a project that puts them at the centre, we have created a series of programs to promote mental well-being. Totally For You, for example, is a virtual hub launched during the lockdown for employees and their families with courses, seminars and insights dedicated to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. Thriving Mind is a holistic wellness program that helps you understand the science behind stress and build mental resilience by taking care of your mind, as you would your body. The Care Circle is Accenture’s new program to support its people in pursuing professional and personal ambitions. Up to LiberaMente with which we provide everyone with the tools to raise awareness of mental well-being. A team of specifically trained people, the Mental Health Allies, also offers initial support in case of specific needs”.