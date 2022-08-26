Home Business New leap in the price of gas, a record at 339 euros per megawatt hour
There is no sign of ending the race in gas prices which sets a new record. On the Amsterdam stock exchange, methane for delivery in October reached a new intraday high of 339 euros per megawatt hour before dropping slightly to 331 euros. Even higher is the contract with delivery in November which currently trades at 348 euros.

Closing down sharply for the Milan Stock Exchange, in line with other European markets, dragged down by the surge in the price of gas (which reached a new record of 339 euros per megawatt hour) and by the deep red of Wall Street following the words from Jerome Powell to Jakson Hole. The Fed chief said US central bank efforts to tame inflation will require a “sustained period of below-trend growth” that will bring “pain to households and businesses.”

These, he explained, “are the unfortunate costs of fighting inflation, but” a failure to restore price stability would mean much greater pain. “The Ftse Mib index loses 2.49% and falls below the psychological threshold. of 22,000 points to 21,895.25.

The increase in the price of gas is also discharged on the cost of electricity in Italy, which today reached a peak of 870 euros during negotiations and then settled on a daily average of 713.69 euros per megawatt hour. The average value of the power exchange – which emerges from the GME data – is in an imperceptible decline compared to yesterday’s 718.71 euros, but remains very high: 100 euros higher than the value of two days ago, when it stood at 614 euros and 200 euros more than the 507.79 of a week ago.

