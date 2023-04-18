New low-emission ship for the Grimaldi group

While the integrated propulsion system between rudder and propeller «allows to minimize vortex losses and, consequently, optimize propulsive efficiency and reduce fuel consumption».

The ship is also designed for the supply of electricity from shore during mooring, which constitutes, where available, a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during stops in port.

The electrical consumption of the on-board machinery is, on the other hand, reduced thanks to the installation of the devices variable frequency drivewhile the application of innovative paints with low roughness allows to reduce the resistance to progress, increasing the efficiency of the units.

Reduced emissions

Finally, the ship is equipped, the note concludes, «with hybrid exhaust gas purification systems for the abatement of sulfur and particulate emissions. Great Antwerp is capable of reducing CO2 emissions per ton carried by up to 43% compared to the other multipurpose ro-ro ships in the Grimaldi fleet».

The new unit will be deployed between Northern Europe and West Africa; all vessels of the G5 class will be delivered between 2023 and 2024 and destined for use on that route.