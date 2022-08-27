Apple industry chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that suppliers will begin mass production of new 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022, and all devices may continue to be equipped with 5nm process chips.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

access: Apple Online Store (China) – Mac

Kuo said in a tweet that Apple’s chip manufacturing partner TSMC won’t start shipping 3-nanometer chips until January 2023, so he expects new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro models to continue using 5-nanometer chips. The new iPad Pro with the M2 chip is expected to be released in October, but the timing of the launch of the new MacBook Pro models is less clear, with some rumors pointing to a release later this year and others pointing to a 2023 release.

The new MacBook Pro models are expected to feature M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which some early reports suggested could be Apple’s first 3-nanometer chips. However, if the latest information shared by Kuo is accurate, the first Apple devices with chips based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer process won’t be released until sometime next year.

In addition to future Macs and iPads, the A17 Bionic chip in next year’s iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to be a 3-nanometer chip.