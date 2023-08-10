New maxi luxury pole, Tapestry buys Capri Holdings for 8.5 billion dollars and Capri (+57%) goes public

ROME – The American group of lusso Tapestrywhich the brands belong to Coach, Kate Spade e Stuart Weitzman, I bought Capri Holdingsthe global group that has in portafoglio Versace, Jimmy Choo e Michael Kors. This was announced by the companies in a joint note, which explains that on the basis of the definitive agreement, the shareholders of Capri Holdings will receive $57 per share in cash for a total value of approximately 8.5 billion dollars.

