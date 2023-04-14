Home Business New Mega Ferry for Moby
New Mega Ferry for Moby

New Mega Ferry for Moby

The Chinese shipyard Guangzhou has delivered the new generation ferry Moby Fantasy to Moby. The new flagship of the Onorato family fleet will arrive in the port of Livorno by mid-May. On the other hand, the construction of the second ferry (Moby Legacy) continues, commissioned by the company and expected for the end of the summer.

Sea giant

Fantasy, underlines a note, «will depart from China in the next few days and will cross two oceans to then reach the Mediterranean where it will enter service on the Livorno-Olbia route. With its 237 meters long by 32 wide and a gross tonnage of 69,500 tons, it is the largest passenger ferry built so far in the world, with a capacity of 3,000 passengers and 3,850 linear meters of rolling cargo.

High standards of sustainability

The ship was designed, the note continues, “according to the highest standards of sustainability, adopting cutting-edge equipment and technologies that aim to protect the environment and energy and ecological transition, with the aim of reducing emissions as much as possible”. ».

The new flagship green, concludes the note« it is the first ferry in the world to obtain Eedi3 certification, with savings in terms of emissions of over 50% compared to traditional ferries used on similar lines».

