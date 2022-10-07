The interior is bright and the three round turbine-shaped air vents (typical of Mercedes-Benz) are a tribute to the world of aviation. The revised steering wheel of the current generation, in nappa leather as standard, is compact and matches the high-tech character of the redesigned center console.

Mercedes A-Class: the infotainment and safety updates

Both hardware and software have taken a big step forward by introducing the latest generation of Mbux which is more intuitive to use. And, with the activation of the online services of the Mercedes me App, the voice assistant Hey Mercedes of the new A-Class is now even more capable of talking and learning.

The compact from Stuttgart has also been updated in terms of safety assistance with, for example, the lane keeping system which is controlled much more comfortably using active steering control instead of one-sided braking. The new generation of the parking package supports longitudinal parking and offers, among other things, a 360-degree view for camera-assisted parking with 3D images.

Mercedes A-Class: new to the engine range

The new A-Class has also benefited from an update as regards the engine range which has been entirely electrified and includes four-cylinder units with 7 or 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. As a mild hybrid, they are equipped with a 48 Volt on-board auxiliary electrical system that supports starting with 10 kW more power.

Another step forward was also made with plug-in hybrid units (Phev), where the high-voltage battery was again improved, so that the higher usable energy content leads to an increase in electric range. The power of the electric motor has been increased by 5 kW and now reaches an output of 80 kW. When it comes to charging, three options are still available: in addition to the standard 3.7 kW, the improved battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW, instead of just 7.4 kW as previously. The new A-Class also continues to offer the option of charging the battery with direct current up to 22 kW. A 10% to 80% DC charge takes approximately 25 minutes, providing a versatile charging experience suitable for everyday use.