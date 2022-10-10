Home Business New Mercedes B-Class: here’s how it changes with restyling
Business

New Mercedes B-Class: here’s how it changes with restyling

by admin
New Mercedes B-Class: here’s how it changes with restyling

The new B-Class has also been updated in terms of safety assistance. With the update of the Driver Assistance Package, for example, the control of Lane Keeping Assist is much more comfortable thanks to Active Steering Control. The optional Trailer Maneuvring Assist automatically adjusts the steering angle of the towing vehicle, making reversing maneuvers with the new B-Class a safer and more relaxed process.

Mercedes B-Class: updated engine range

Fully electrified drive: even the new petrol engine range

Class B has been updated and constantly electrified. With an additional 48 Volt on-board power supply and a power increase of 10 kW, the starting functions are particularly supported.

The plug-in (Phev) version, the B250e, has more power and benefits from a further improved 15.6 kWh high-voltage battery. The electric motor has been revised and, after the update, reaches 80 kW of power (109 hp), with an increase of 5 kW. While the system power now reaches 218 hp (160 kW) and a maximum torque of 450 Nm.

The charging process has also been optimized: in addition to the standard 3.7 kW, the upgraded battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW, instead of just 7.4 kW as previously. In addition, there is the possibility of charging the battery with direct current up to 22 kW: from 10% to 80% it takes about 25 minutes.

See also  Putin effect with nuclear threat: Moscow stock exchange crash down to -10%, in one year the MOEX index has halved its value

You may also like

Bank of Italy, companies see the crisis: “Pessimism...

National Development and Reform Commission: Domestic refined oil...

Bank of Italy: difficulties linked to energy costs...

First stranded in 2022!Development and Reform Commission: Domestic...

News | iPhone 14 Plus is the most...

Webuild delivers 1.21 billion railway work to Australia

New bug in iPhone 14 “car crash detection”...

More electric, smaller and lighter, sharing mobility continues...

The U.S. took advantage of the European energy...

Oil turns around after Opec + buy boom:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy