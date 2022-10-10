The new B-Class has also been updated in terms of safety assistance. With the update of the Driver Assistance Package, for example, the control of Lane Keeping Assist is much more comfortable thanks to Active Steering Control. The optional Trailer Maneuvring Assist automatically adjusts the steering angle of the towing vehicle, making reversing maneuvers with the new B-Class a safer and more relaxed process.

Mercedes B-Class: updated engine range



Fully electrified drive: even the new petrol engine range

Class B has been updated and constantly electrified. With an additional 48 Volt on-board power supply and a power increase of 10 kW, the starting functions are particularly supported.

The plug-in (Phev) version, the B250e, has more power and benefits from a further improved 15.6 kWh high-voltage battery. The electric motor has been revised and, after the update, reaches 80 kW of power (109 hp), with an increase of 5 kW. While the system power now reaches 218 hp (160 kW) and a maximum torque of 450 Nm.

The charging process has also been optimized: in addition to the standard 3.7 kW, the upgraded battery can now also be charged with alternating current and up to 11 kW, instead of just 7.4 kW as previously. In addition, there is the possibility of charging the battery with direct current up to 22 kW: from 10% to 80% it takes about 25 minutes.