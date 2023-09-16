New Mercedes CLE Coupé: proof of the grand tourer that plays on two fronts

Listen to the audio version of the article

A Mercedes like the new CLE has never been seen before, because it is a two-in-one coupé. In fact, with a new name it takes the place of similar models derived from the C and E classes retired some time ago to keep Mercedes’ presence alive in a sector that is globally affected by the attention that SUVs and electric cars get. The German company therefore continues to rationalize its range but does not abandon sectors which, despite having become niche around the world, still have a following that is worth satisfying. Precisely for this reason, the Cabriolet, which will be marketed next year, has also been rapidly extrapolated from the CLE Coupé which will be marketed towards the end of the year.

Mercedes CLE Coupé, a C class with the size of an E

The CLE, which in fact sits between the CLA and CLS coupé sedans, is based on the Mra2 modular architecture, i.e. the one used by both the C and E class, but in a specific declination that places its size close to that of the E class sedan . In fact, the CLE is 4.86 meters long, 1.86 meters wide, 1.43 meters high but has a wheelbase as long as that of the C class: 2.86 metres. Its traditional coupé line defined by the soft connection of rounded surfaces is elegant as expected from a Mercedes, streamlined and integrates stylistic features that convey its sporting nature. In particular, the long sloping front integrated with large air intakes, the bonnet surmounted by the powerdome, the set-back passenger compartment, the muscular wheel arches and the tapered tail crossed by the LED light signature.

Mercedes CLE Coupé, refined and technological interior

The four-seater interior offers an appreciable amount of space even for those sitting in the rear seats which, as in every coupé, can be reached with some contortion even in the presence of the electric advancement of the front ones. The environment is furnished along the lines of that of the C class and exudes an atmosphere that is a synthesis of refinement and hi-tech. The furniture is developed around digitalisation, as the design takes its cue from the 11.9″ vertical touch display of the Mbux system which, in fact, constitutes the central console. The dashboard extends towards the passengers with soft shapes and supports the highly configurable 12.3″ instrument display. The hi-tech control panel retires many physical controls, entrusts the activation of some functions to touch buttons (which on the steering wheel are not all clearly identifiable and often too sensitive to the touch) and triggers extensive interaction with the car and the outside world through the latest version of the Mbux operating system. The latter as on the new E class also includes TikTok and the Zoom app for meetings. Furthermore, the AI ​​on board the CLE allows you to create personalized user profiles to configure the passenger compartment without the need for specific adjustments every time the driver changes. The presentation of the interior is refined and camouflages some slightly subdued plastic covering in the areas that escape from sight which, however, do not detract from the impression of traveling in a refined environment.

Mercedes CLE Coupé, photos of the test of the German granturismo

Mercedes CLE Coupe, radiography

Inside the bonnet of the CLE Coupé, until next year, there are 4 and 6-cylinder mild-hybrid engines with 48 V technology. Obviously, they are those developed according to the Mercedes philosophy which includes an electric unit that adds acceleration and pick-up 23 horsepower and 200 Nm to the power and torque of each engine. The range is made up of the 2-litre turbodiesel with 200 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque of the rear-wheel drive 220d and the 2-litre petrol units with 204 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque of the 200 offered with rear-wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive. from its version with 258 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque of the 300 4Matic and from the 3-liter 6-cylinder with 381 horsepower and 500 Nm of the 450 4Matic. All pair with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The X-ray of the CLE also shows sophisticated front and rear multilink suspensions and a ride height lowered by 15 millimeters compared to that of the C and E class sedans. On request there is the Dynamic Body package which integrates the electronically controlled suspension and the rear axle steering. The standard Adas network is very complete for all CLEs, but can be further enriched with packages that further increase driving assistance.

Mercedes CLE Coupé, here goes the 220d

The announced best-seller of the CLE range is the 220d version. In particular, because the possibility of reaching 238 per hour and reaching 100 per hour in 7″5 combines a declared average distance of over 19 kilometers with one liter of diesel. A value not far from that of 17 kilometers per liter displayed at the end of our test on an extremely varied route using the configuration most suited to each driving situation, therefore from Eco to Sport.