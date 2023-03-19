Home Business New Mercedes GLA: contemporary design meets the sportiness of an SUV.
Business

New Mercedes GLA: contemporary design meets the sportiness of an SUV.

by admin
New Mercedes GLA: contemporary design meets the sportiness of an SUV.

With the new GLA, Mercedes-Benz is significantly updating one of its most successful models with numerous innovations and even more comprehensive standard equipment.

The new radiator grille with vertical slats and horizontal fin underscores its assertive character. Furthermore, the bonnet with discreetly hinted power dome underlines the unprecedented sportiness of the lines. The front bumper, redesigned with underrun protection, highlights the off-road nature of the GLA.

A revised look also through the new light signature of the standard High Performance LED headlights and LED rear lights. Mercedes-Benz expands the range of options with the new paint color Spectral Blue and four further wheel designs. In the entry-level specification, the new GLA rides on 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. Wheels from 18 to 20 inches are also available.

Interview Eugenio Blasetti responsible for External Affairs of Mercedes-Benz Italy

The independent double screen it is one of the strengths of the interior, which has been significantly renovated. It now includes a standard 7-inch and 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster and multimedia screen, respectively. Optionally, two 10.25-inch widescreen screens are available for a holistic high-tech experience that enhances the open-plan architecture of the interior. The steering wheel of the current generation is covered in leather as standard, alternatively ARTICO man-made leather is available. For the first time, the heated steering wheel rim is also available for the AMG Line.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  I have activated Fastweb NeXXt but some things are missing

You may also like

DHDL judge: “There are things I would never...

“Schlein’s Democratic Party surpasses Meloni on the right....

$600,000: US pilot salaries are putting pressure on...

Appointments, the government first presents the lists for...

Average daily allowance: That’s how much the Germans...

Aldo Moro “victim of terrorism 20 years later”....

Credit Suisse crisis – merger of UBS and...

Polls, the Democratic Party still rises to the...

йрɫпƼҵ _йҾŻ

“The weakest and most vulnerable bank in Europe”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy