With the new GLA, Mercedes-Benz is significantly updating one of its most successful models with numerous innovations and even more comprehensive standard equipment.

The new radiator grille with vertical slats and horizontal fin underscores its assertive character. Furthermore, the bonnet with discreetly hinted power dome underlines the unprecedented sportiness of the lines. The front bumper, redesigned with underrun protection, highlights the off-road nature of the GLA.

A revised look also through the new light signature of the standard High Performance LED headlights and LED rear lights. Mercedes-Benz expands the range of options with the new paint color Spectral Blue and four further wheel designs. In the entry-level specification, the new GLA rides on 17-inch five-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. Wheels from 18 to 20 inches are also available.

Interview Eugenio Blasetti responsible for External Affairs of Mercedes-Benz Italy

The independent double screen it is one of the strengths of the interior, which has been significantly renovated. It now includes a standard 7-inch and 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster and multimedia screen, respectively. Optionally, two 10.25-inch widescreen screens are available for a holistic high-tech experience that enhances the open-plan architecture of the interior. The steering wheel of the current generation is covered in leather as standard, alternatively ARTICO man-made leather is available. For the first time, the heated steering wheel rim is also available for the AMG Line.

