New Mini Cooper, first images of the interior

The debut of the new Mini Cooper is getting closer. The fourth generation of the British compact, owned by BMW since 2000, will most likely be seen in definitive form at the Munich Motor Show scheduled for next September. In the meantime, the first official images of the dashboard were unveiled, with the arrival of the new circular instrument cluster that brings to mind the interior of the original 1959 model.

New Mini Cooper interior

If you have to wait a few more weeks to get to know all the features of the interior of the new Mini Cooper, from the published clip we understand the leap forward of the fourth generation compared to the model it will replace. In addition to greater minimalism on board, the large circular screen is combined with five physical keys positioned lower down that reproduce the same scheme of the legendary compact created by Sir Alec Issigonis. The steering wheel is also inspired by the past, with two lateral spokes and a belt that replaces the lower one.

Mini Cooper 2024 electric interior

Also expected in a fully electric version, the new Mini Cooper anticipates the presence of a strong digitization and personalization on board with graphic sequences projected full-width onto the dashboard. In the name of maximum interior cleanliness, no instruments in front of the driver but the retractable head-up display screen

