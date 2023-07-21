Home » New Mini Cooper, first images of the interior
Business

New Mini Cooper, first images of the interior

by admin
New Mini Cooper, first images of the interior

Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut of the new Mini Cooper is getting closer. The fourth generation of the British compact, owned by BMW since 2000, will most likely be seen in definitive form at the Munich Motor Show scheduled for next September. In the meantime, the first official images of the dashboard were unveiled, with the arrival of the new circular instrument cluster that brings to mind the interior of the original 1959 model.

New Mini Cooper interior

If you have to wait a few more weeks to get to know all the features of the interior of the new Mini Cooper, from the published clip we understand the leap forward of the fourth generation compared to the model it will replace. In addition to greater minimalism on board, the large circular screen is combined with five physical keys positioned lower down that reproduce the same scheme of the legendary compact created by Sir Alec Issigonis. The steering wheel is also inspired by the past, with two lateral spokes and a belt that replaces the lower one.

Mini Cooper 2024 electric interior

Also expected in a fully electric version, the new Mini Cooper anticipates the presence of a strong digitization and personalization on board with graphic sequences projected full-width onto the dashboard. In the name of maximum interior cleanliness, no instruments in front of the driver but the retractable head-up display screen

See also  Made in Italy: record year for exports over 500 billion. Fly China and Germany

You may also like

“Flying shame” revival: Climate protectionists overlook these positive...

European stock markets close higher pending central bank...

Subsidy audit municipal profile and basic protection BSI...

Peso Depreciates as Dollar Strengthens on Solid US...

Catania Airport emergency, green light for the use...

Report: Apple is working on its own chatbot

Payroll tax wedge cut at the start: what...

US Job Market Remains Strong as Unemployment Claims...

Ita Airways, Lazzerini leaves the company. New board...

Five cold calling email templates to get your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy