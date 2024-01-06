New non-agricultural employment in the United States in December exceeded expectations!Can the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as scheduled in March? Provider Zhitong Finance

U.S. non-farm employment growth in December exceeded expectations! Can the Fed cut interest rates as scheduled in March?

Zhitong Finance APP has learned that U.S. employers hired more people than expected in December, while wages rose strongly, calling into question financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in March. The latest data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that 216,000 new non-farm jobs were added in December, exceeding the market’s expectation of 170,000. The previous value was revised down to 173,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in December, compared with expectations of 3.8%. The labor force participation rate rose to 62.5% from the previous value of 62.8%, and the employment-to-population ratio fell to 60.1% simultaneously. Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% month-on-month to $34.27, signaling a year-on-year increase of 4.1%.

After the release of the non-farm payrolls data, the CME Fed Watch Tool showed that the market expected the Federal Reserve to basically stay on hold at its January meeting, with a 56% probability of a 25 basis point interest rate cut in March. Before the employment data was stronger than expected, the probability of a rate cut was close to 65%.

Traders also downgraded their views on how much the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year, now expecting the policy rate, currently in the 5.25%-5.5% range, to end the year just above 4%. They earlier priced the year-end policy rate at below 4%.

Experts have weighed in on the matter, with Lindsay Rosner, head of fixed income multi-sector investments at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, stating, “This number does question the market’s confidence in a March rate cut. We’ve had three signs of inflation between now and the March meeting. Every number is important.”

The strong employment report has led to a reassessment of the probability of a rate cut at the March 20 Fed meeting, which was above 80% just a few weeks ago but has now dropped to 60% after the release of the jobs data. Traders believe the recent sell-off in the U.S. stock market is a normal response to the strong rebound in the last eight to 10 weeks of last year, where investors waited until this year to sell stocks to delay the recording date of accrued tax income.

As Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder, believes, “This is a very favorable employment report. The core indicator of employment-non-agricultural private sector employment is much higher than expected. The previous data has been revised down, but for This is still a very strong number for December. This suggests that despite rising interest rates, the economy continues to percolate, which is a very supportive environment for businesses…When the Fed does cut rates, that should help the employment situation even more.”

