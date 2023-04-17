New nuclear reactor goes online in Finland

A new nuclear reactor went online in Finland more than 12 years late. The power plant has it all: It covers 14 percent of the country’s electricity production.

red/afp 04/16/2023 – 21:46

Share this article

While Germany has shut down its last three nuclear power plants, a new nuclear reactor went online in Finland more than twelve years late. “All tests have been completed and regular electricity production started today,” said the operator TVO on Sunday. The EPR brand pressurized water reactor is the third reactor at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant in south-west Finland and, according to TVO, is intended to cover “14 percent of the country’s electricity production”.

The Olkiluoto 3 reactor was built by the Franco-German Areva-Siemens consortium. Construction began in 2005. With 1,600 megawatts, it is the most powerful nuclear reactor in Europe. According to the operator, together with the two older reactors, the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant now produces “about 30 percent of Finland’s electricity”.

Developed by France, the EPR reactor model was intended to revive nuclear power after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, offering more power with greater safety. However, there were not only problems with the construction in Finland. There are also delays and cost explosions in EPR projects in France and Great Britain.





