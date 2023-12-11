New Online Store in Havana Sells Appliances in Dollars: GD-Mart Inaugurated

New Online Store Inaugurated in Havana for Appliances Sold in Dollars

A new store selling appliances in dollars, online, was recently inaugurated in Havana. The GD-Mart delivery point, located on Infanta Street, has been operational since last Friday. This project is led by Tiendas Caribe and has the support of the Chinese company Guangdong Stationery & Sporting Goods, Corp.

Luis Orlando López, head of the purchasing group at Tiendas Caribe, stated that the store specializes in household appliances and will have a large inventory to ensure fast deliveries. As a unique feature, only payments from abroad will be accepted. The store is also expected to feature brands such as LG and Samsung on the GD-Mart platform, with another collection point for products in the Berroa area.

The Cuban representative of Guangdong Stationery & Sporting Goods, Corp., José Ernesto Madan Cambó, confirmed that their products are marketed under the Konka brand and are known in the Cuban market for their quality.

In light of the current economic situation in Cuba, the goal of the new store is to attract fresh currency to aid in economic recovery. However, some Cubans voiced concerns about the accessibility of these products due to the fact that in Cuba, earnings are not in MLC or American dollars, making it impossible for many to purchase these items. Ordinary Cubans have also expressed frustration with the current availability and high prices of products sold in MLC stores, stating that it is cheaper, though still costly, to acquire products through MSMEs.