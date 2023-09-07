New openings for Miscusi which opens a recruiting campaign for 150 employees

Listen to the audio version of the article

The industrial plan of Miscusi, a specialized fast casual restaurant chain, envisages the opening of another 6 premises and the hiring of another 150 employees over the next twelve months. MIscusi follows a restaurant model similar to that of fast food but based on the most classic of Italian dishes: the pasta dish. You order with apps and totems in the restaurant and you collect the dishes at the counter. In-store continuous training courses and the possibility of internal growth are provided for new hires. A platform rich in content and constant stimuli has been developed, such as prize training contests rather than courses and activities for personal and professional growth. In the past six months, 15 new managers who have grown up within the company were appointed.

The formula of the premises

In these establishments you do not pay for the service but only for the cover charge, the micro-filtered water is free and in addition to the courses on the menu, you can freely create your favorite pasta dish. «We focus on accessible quality and speed, with the young staff all in the kitchen preparing the raw materials of the Mediterranean tradition supplied by Italian producers with a view to biodiversity – explains Alberto Cartasegna, CEO and founder of Miscusi, who as regards human resources adds -. The figure of the store manager at Miscusi is key. A Miscusi gets to have 40 resources to manage and invoices up to 2 million euros. He has a full-fledged income statement, made up of cost lines and operating levers that managers can monitor and pull to create value. We try to make this job, in a historically compromised sector, a source of pride and passion as well as income: a store manager earns up to 33,000 euros a year in addition to 7,000 euros in bonuses and stock options». Currently the company has 14 restaurants, all directly managed, in which around 400 employees work, while the budget for this year is 15 million with a +20% on 2022.