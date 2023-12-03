New Opportunities for Employment as Unemployment Drops in Colombia

According to the latest report given by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), a drop in unemployment was registered in the month of October, reaching 9.2%. However, there are still a large number of people looking for work.

As we approach the end of the year, many people continue to face the challenge of finding stable employment, a task that is often complicated due to the varied requirements set by companies.

In the context of the festive season, it is common to observe how companies and organizations around the world intensify their search for employees, thus providing a kind of financial relief for those still unemployed. This festive period becomes a valuable opportunity for many, offering an encouraging perspective amidst work difficulties.

The Sena Public Employment Agency has become one of the most important employment portals in Colombia. Through their website, many companies find new talents and people can also achieve great results job vacancies.

Recently, the SENA published several job offers with teleworking modality from different parts of the country. Many of these offer great salaries and many benefits.

Teleworking offers in Colombia

Call center advisor

Features:

– Provide telephone or personal information to clients and the public about items, services, schedules, rates, and regulations.

– Register and process the information subject to consultation, to optimize the provision of the service.

– Comply with indicators of efficiency, quality, guidelines, and company policies.

Requirements:

– Knowledge of social networks, management of programs or digital platforms.

– Three months of experience.

– It is not necessary to have a military card.

Type of contract: provision of services.

This job offer is for people who live in the city of Cali. Likewise, a free schedule is managed.

People interested in this offer can apply.

