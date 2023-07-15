Home » New organizer: Christmas market at Charlottenburg Palace will take place in 2023
Contrary to what was initially announced, there will also be a Christmas market at Berlin’s Charlottenburg Palace this year. This was announced by the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg (SPSG) and the organizer on Friday. A corresponding contract has been concluded for this year and for 2024.

The market will then be organized by a company from Velten (Oberhavel) in Brandenburg, which has many years of experience in the entertainment industry. In Berlin, the company organized, among other things, the Christmas market at the Opernpalais Unter den Linden, it said.

At the end of last year, it was said that the Christmas market could not take place in 2023 because the construction of a visitor center was being prepared on the site. This should be completed by 2027. According to a foundation spokesman, it was now said that the construction processes had been checked again. As a result, the Christmas market could still exist.

However, the foundation did not extend the contract with the previous organizer. The company was offered this. However, it did not respond, the spokesman said.

The previous organizer spoke on Friday of a “Christmas thriller”, about which he wants to inform you next Wednesday (July 19) in a press conference. In the past, there had been a dispute between the foundation and the organizer, which ended up in court.

Broadcast: rbb24 evening show, July 14, 2023, 7:30 p.m

