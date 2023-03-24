Düsseldorf (ots) – Kearney and SAP SE are expanding their partnership to better support businesses during these uncertain and volatile times. In the future, clients will benefit from Kearney’s expertise in the area of ​​strategic operations on the one hand, and from SAP® technology and SAP’s cloud-first approach on the other. The common goal of Kearney and SAP is very clear: to help companies to be innovative, flexible and forward-looking to prepare for the future.

The partnership targets the following areas:

Digital Supply Chain Regeneration: By combining cutting-edge technologies and expertise, Kearney and SAP can help clients set up their supply chains in a sustainable manner and drive the transformation to a circular economy

Technology-Enabled Business Transformation: Kearney and SAP are working together on an approach to enable faster and more flexible implementation of technical solutions while at the same time being cost-sensitive.

SAP Business Network: The multi-level platforms SAP Business Network and SAP Business Technology Platform ensure integration and scalability. Combined with Kearney’s AI and analytics solutions, they provide alternative sources for analyzing their own supply chains and help companies make predictive decisions.

Alex Liu, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney, is excited about the partnership: “Our focus on operational excellence, renewal and innovation aligns well with SAP’s technology. We’ve been gearing up to help companies make faster, better decisions for some time “This is demonstrated by our recent acquisitions such as Optano and Cervello, as well as our growing investments in our analytics expertise. The partnership with SAP is another important step for us on this journey.”

Scott Russell, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE and responsible for Customer Success, also underlines the importance of the partnership: “To adapt to the volatility of today’s world, companies must reinvent themselves. Over the past few years, Kearney has made significant investments, to give their clients better insights into their own processes and networks and to be able to analyze them. I hear again and again from our clients that they want to be able to adapt quickly and agilely. And that’s exactly what we want to make possible with our partnership. “

About Kearney

Kearney is one of the leading global management consultancies. Trusted by corporate executives, government agencies and non-profit organizations for nearly 100 years. The recipe for success to help our clients achieve a breakthrough? Our employees with their individual interests and strengths. And our drive not only to put great ideas on paper, but also to implement them.

www.de.kearney.com

