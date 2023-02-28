Pd, how the roles in Parliament change with the victory of Elly Schelin

Debora Serracchiani declares she is “ready to take a step back” from the role of group leader of the Democratic Party in Parliament. Chosen by Enrico Letta, the deputy takes note of the change in the party, now led by Elly Schlein and therefore makes himself available to leave office.

The parent company’s comment in the Senate was more articulated, Simona Malpezzi: “Since yesterday evening Schlein has been my secretary and she will be everyone’s” “Yesterday there was a great turnout; we are the only party that opens up and questions itself”.

“Elly Schlein is an unelected secretary among the members, because Stefano Bonaccini won among them, but who obtained a great consensus of the people and this must be taken into absolute consideration”, he added.

“He has a clear line that he already illustrated yesterday evening. The Democratic Party is starting again because we are used to even a strong internal dialectic and we are not afraid of it. I supported Stefano Bonaccini but since yesterday evening Elly Schlein has been my secretary like the others who they didn’t vote for it. I really appreciated the words with which Stefano Bonaccini made himself available because that’s how we do it. We need teamwork: whoever is chosen by the voters must be everyone’s secretary because we believe in a broad Democratic Party that knows how to keep everyone inside,” he told Sky.

Fioroni: “Goodbye to the Democratic Party, it has become a leftist”

Joseph Fioroni, former minister and exponent of Margherita. is the first to leave Schlein’s Democratic Party: “I’ve always been one with suitcases in hand and this time I realize that the time has come” he told beraking latest news, explaining that with Schlein’s victory “a new person is born who does not it is more the Democratic Party that we founded and I take note of the marginalization of the popular and democratic Catholic experience”. Fioroni explains that Schlein’s victory “represents the end of a political cycle. What happened must be seen as a call to action for us democratic Catholics”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

