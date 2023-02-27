Home Business New Pd with Elly Schlein, Serracchiani: “Ready to take a step back”
Business

New Pd with Elly Schlein, Serracchiani: “Ready to take a step back”

by admin
New Pd with Elly Schlein, Serracchiani: “Ready to take a step back”

Debora Serracchiani with Stefano Bonaccini

Pd, how the roles in Parliament change with the victory of Elly Schelin

Debora Serracchiani declares she is “ready to take a step back” from the role of group leader of the Democratic Party in Parliament. Chosen by Enrico Letta, the deputy takes note of the change in the party, now led by Elly Schlein and therefore makes himself available to leave office.

The parent company’s comment in the Senate was more articulated, Simona Malpezzi: “Since yesterday evening Schlein has been my secretary and she will be everyone’s” “Yesterday there was a great turnout; we are the only party that opens up and questions itself”.

“Elly Schlein is an unelected secretary among the members, because Stefano Bonaccini won among them, but who obtained a great consensus of the people and this must be taken into absolute consideration”, he added.

“He has a clear line that he already illustrated yesterday evening. The Democratic Party is starting again because we are used to even a strong internal dialectic and we are not afraid of it. I supported Stefano Bonaccini but since yesterday evening Elly Schlein has been my secretary like the others who they didn’t vote for it. I really appreciated the words with which Stefano Bonaccini made himself available because that’s how we do it. We need teamwork: whoever is chosen by the voters must be everyone’s secretary because we believe in a broad Democratic Party that knows how to keep everyone inside,” he told Sky.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Shops, 100,000 businesses lost in 10 years, foreign...

The energy war continues!Russia halts oil shipments to...

Alivecor: “Apple Watch violates 3 patents”. New clash...

AgriEuro, in 2022 turnover of 128 million euros:...

Cospito returns to the Opera prison

Stellantis: up to 2000 incentive trips in Italy...

To ensure informed consent to install, the Ministry...

Ferrari continues buyback reaching 4.74% of the share...

Stellantis, another 2 thousand exits encouraged in 2023

From Investlinx the first two actively managed ETFs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy