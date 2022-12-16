Listen to the audio version of the article

A strategic operation, which brings the Cuneo-based New Penta, a company specializing in natural food and integrated nutrition, within the Named Group to strengthen the national champion in the nutraceuticals, food supplements, medical devices and cosmetics sectors. Orienta Capital Partners sells 100% of New Penta. The new player will be a national leader in an important market, with a turnover of 170 million and over 500 employees and important development objectives in Italy and abroad.

On the governance front, Guido Dracone is confirmed as managing director of New Penta, after the sale by Orienta Capital, a company specializing in investments in SMEs with high growth potential, which entered the capital of the Cuneo company, based in Castelletto Stura, became a point of reference in the integrated nutrition sector, in May 2021.

The entry of New Penta into the Named Group allows both companies to leverage important commercial synergies, a single network of specialized scientific representatives and a complementary product portfolio. Furthermore, New Penta will be able to provide its operators with direct access to the products of the Named Group, such as the innovative WellMicro intestinal microbiota test, capable of making patient recommendations targeted and personalized.

New Penta provides support and tools to nutritionists and healthcare professionals to improve the psycho-physical health of patients thanks to the method developed by New Penta for weight control and the management of intolerances or chronic diseases. The Named Group, controlled by White Bridge Investments, is the first Italian nutraceutical hub, born from the union of different realities such as Specchiasol, Named, Phyto Garda, Wellmicro, Farma-Derma, Named sport and GDI Martera. Over the next five years, the goal is to double turnover and expand into foreign markets, also thanks to a policy of acquisitions.

The CEO Dracone and Augusto Balestra, founding partner of Orienta Capital Partners, sold their shares in New Penta to Named and then reinvested in the group to become minority shareholders. «Becoming part of a group like that of Named for us at New Penta – highlighted Dracone – represents an important recognition of the scientific and commercial work carried out over the years. This synergy will allow us to grow, to share know-how, to embrace new territories, to improve the medical training path undertaken for years with the Ketogenic Diet Academy”.