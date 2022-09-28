Original title: PICO 4 VR all-in-one machine new product released, priced from 2499 yuan

(PICO President Zhou Hongwei)

Zhou Hongwei, president of PICO, said that PICO 4 provides users with a wealth of content, including four scenarios of VR sports and fitness, VR video, VR entertainment and VR creation. Taking sports and fitness as an example, PICO 4 released for the first time the application “Super Burning Moment”, which integrates personal training courses, yoga and other sports, as well as the rhythm and audio game “Shining Soul”, and the VR fighting application “Laimei Fight”. As well as “All-in-one Summer Sports VR”, “Live Fishing”, etc., with the CalSense physical fitness monitoring algorithm added to the PICO Sports Center, it can calculate calories based on body data and movement trajectories, making VR sports a new fashion in life.

In recent years, PICO has continued to make efforts in content construction, increased investment in production and introduced a large number of video content. Users can watch Hollywood blockbusters, star VR concerts, “Follow Dee in East Africa” ​​and other high-quality resources in VR theaters. In addition, entertainment application masterpieces such as “White Night-Inheritance”, “Sword and Magic” and “City Die Die Le” have also attracted widespread attention from VR fans.

(The VR version of “Three-Body Problem” will be launched next year)

At the press conference, Liu Cixin, the author of “The Three-Body Problem”, revealed in the interview video that the Three-Body Problem, the copyright owner of the Three-Body Problem, has reached a cooperation with PICO, and will jointly produce the first VR version of the “Three-Body Problem” interactive narrative work, which will be launched next year.

“Today, we will officially open the road to the popularization of VR in China through PICO 4, and bring a new product experience and content ecology to more users. Perhaps PICO 4 is the first VR for many users.” Zhou Hongwei said.

(The VR sports and fitness scene featured in this PICO 4) It is reported that PICO has not only gradually improved the consumer content ecology, but also applied VR products and technologies to the enterprise market, including fire training, safety education, chronic disease rehabilitation, and VR technology classrooms. For example, after some fire departments use PICO's VR technology, the trainees can be placed in the simulated kitchen, gas station, forest and other training environments to learn the operation procedures of different scenarios, which greatly improves the training efficiency and reduces accidental injuries. The conference launched PICO 4 Enterprise for the enterprise market, which is a one-stop solution composed of powerful hardware products and full-link platform capabilities, and will explore the application of VR in more industries. At 22:00 on September 27th, PICO 4 was launched on online channels such as JD.com, Tmall, Douyin, and PICO official mall, and offline channels will start sales on September 28th.

