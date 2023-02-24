New developments in Shanghai Electric’s false statement case, three investors plan to sue for compensation

The investor’s lawsuit against Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (abbreviation: Shanghai Electric, code: 601727) has made significant progress in securities misrepresentation case. Li Jian, one of the plaintiff’s lawyers and lawyer from Zhejiang Yufeng Law Firm, said that we have Acting for investor Liu and three others to submit prosecution materials to the Shanghai Financial Court.

Looking back on the facts of the case, on the evening of December 25, 2022, Shanghai Electric issued the “Announcement on Receiving the Decision on Administrative Penalty”. The Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau found that Shanghai Electric had the following illegal facts: (1) Failure to disclose relevant major events in a timely manner. As of April 30, 2021, Shanghai Electric has been informed that it may suffer losses or significant changes in operating performance due to the overdue accounts receivable arising from the private network communication business of the company. According to relevant regulations, Shanghai Electric should disclose the above-mentioned major events no later than May 7, 2021, but it did not issue a reminder announcement until May 30, 2021. The possibility of announcing a major risk of a loss of 8.3 billion yuan from the company’s net profit attributable to the parent company is a failure to fulfill the obligation of information disclosure in a timely manner; (2) There are false records in the 2020 annual report. According to calculations, Shanghai Electric’s 2020 annual report made an underaccrual of 518 million yuan for the aforementioned bad debt provision for accounts receivable, resulting in an overstated total profit of 518 million yuan for Shanghai Electric, accounting for 8.16% of Shanghai Electric’s total profit for the current period. The Shanghai Securities Regulatory Bureau decided to order Shanghai Electric to make corrections, give a warning, and impose a fine of 5 million yuan; give a warning to Chen Qianjin, and impose a fine of 500,000 yuan.

According to the Judicial Interpretation of False Statements, listed companies and other companies whose rights and interests are damaged due to illegal information disclosure, the damaged investors can sue for compensation in accordance with the law, and the scope of compensation includes investment difference, commission, and stamp duty.

“At present, we are representing investors to claim claims in batches. Damaged investors can add WeChat 13806513406 for consultation.” Lawyer Li Jian said that according to the judicial interpretation, it is tentatively determined: buy from March 27, 2021 to May 30, 2021 Lost investors who invested in Shanghai Electric’s stock and continued to hold the stock at the close of trading on May 30, 2021 can claim compensation. The terms of the claim shall be determined by the court.

Investors should provide a securities account opening information inquiry form, the original stock statement (from the first purchase of the stock to the present) and so on.