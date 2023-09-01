New Property Market Policies Triggered by Recognition of Houses but Not Loans

New Property Market Policies Introduced in Chinese Cities Following Government Notice

On August 25, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the People’s Bank of China, and the General Administration of Financial Supervision released a notice called “Optimizing the Standards for the Identification of Housing Units in Individual Housing Loans.” This notice has led to the introduction of new property market policies in many cities across China. These policies vary from recognizing houses but not loans to supporting the sale of commercial housing existing houses. Additionally, many banks in Xi’an have started implementing a new policy requiring a 40% down payment for second homes.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development states that the notice will allow more buyers to benefit from lower down payment ratios and interest rate discounts for first-home loans. This is expected to reduce the cost of housing purchases for residents and meet the growing demand for housing.

Guangzhou was one of the first cities to respond to the notice by issuing its own policy. The city introduced the “Notice on Optimizing the Identification Standards for the Number of Housing Units in Personal Housing Loans in Our City” on August 29. This policy states that banking institutions will implement housing credit policies based on the first housing owned by resident families, regardless of whether loans were used to purchase the housing. This policy is beneficial for buyers looking to replace or improve their current homes, as well as new citizens who have recently moved to Guangzhou.

The implementation of these policies in Guangzhou is seen as a benchmark for other key cities. Industry experts believe that this move will drive many cities to adopt similar policies, potentially boosting the real estate market during the traditionally active months of September and October.

Other cities have also introduced new property market policies. Chengdu issued a policy that supports the sale of commercial housing existing houses and eliminates the notarization lottery for houses above 144 square meters. Jiaxing City introduced 21 new policies to cancel purchase and sales restrictions and optimize land supply structure. These policies aim to support reasonable housing demand and provide more financing options for homebuyers.

In Xi’an, real estate companies have introduced their own policies, such as “delivery first and then loan repayment.” Banks in the city have also started implementing a 40% down payment requirement for second homes. The Agricultural Bank of China and the Bank of China have confirmed that they are implementing this new policy.

Experts believe that more policy tools may be introduced in the future, such as further reductions in down payment ratios and loan interest rates. The property market in Xi’an is currently stable compared to other cities, but sub-regional property market policies may be implemented in the future.

Overall, the introduction of new property market policies aims to stimulate demand, reduce the imbalance between supply and demand, and promote sustainable development in the real estate sector. The impact of these policies will continue to be observed and evaluated in the coming months.

Source: Huashang.com – Huashang Daily

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

