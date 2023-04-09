The new Ram 1500 REV 2025, the first battery-electric full-electric light pickup from Ram Truck,

makes its debut today New York International Auto Show. In the coming years, the Ram range will offer customers electrified solutions with advanced and revolutionary technologies.

“Il Ram 1500 REV full-electric it is a milestone on our journey to offer the best electrified solutions in the industry and further strengthens our award-winning lineup,” said Mike Koval Jr, CEO of the Ram – Stellantis brand. “We believe in offering our customers the right range of propulsion solutions and will continue to redefine the pickup truck segment. Our new Ram 1500 REV outperforms the competition in the areas that matter most to customers, such as range, towing capacity, payload and recharge time.”

