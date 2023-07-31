New Reactor at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle Begins Commercial Operation, Signaling a Shift toward Nuclear Power in America’s Clean Energy Future

Title: Georgia’s Nuclear Power Plant Reactor Goes Online, First of its Kind in Decades

Date: [Date]

ATLANTA — In a landmark achievement, a new reactor at the Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia has successfully commenced commercial operation, marking the first newly built reactor in the United States in decades.

Georgia Power Co., a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Co., announced today that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, located southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now consistently providing power to the grid. With a full output capacity of 1,100 megawatts, Unit 3 has the capability to power approximately 500,000 homes and businesses, supplying utilities in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

The commissioning of this new reactor solidifies nuclear power’s contribution to Georgia Power, which now accounts for 25% of the company’s overall energy generation. Georgia Power is the largest unit of Southern Co.

Furthermore, the Plant Vogtle facility is on the threshold of completing a fourth reactor, with two previous reactors having efficiently generated electricity for decades. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has recently confirmed that Unit 4 is being prepared for loading radioactive fuel, expected to be completed by the end of September. Unit 4 is scheduled to start commercial operation in March.

Although the original budget for the third and fourth reactors was projected at $14 billion, the final cost is estimated to reach $31 billion. Additional costs include the $3.7 billion compensation paid by the initial contractor, Westinghouse, to the plant owners. The total expenditure is now projected to be nearly $35 billion.

The construction of the third reactor was initially expected to generate power in 2016; however, the project was delayed since its inception in 2009.

Plant Vogtle’s successful operation is a significant milestone in the efforts to combat climate change through the generation of clean energy without relying heavily on natural gas, coal, and oil. As a result, government officials and several utility companies are revisiting the potential of nuclear power.

Southern Co. CEO, Chris Womack, emphasized the significance of this achievement, stating, “This project shows how new nuclear power can and will play a critical role in achieving a clean energy future for America. Putting this unit safely into service is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our teams at Southern Company and the thousands of additional workers who have helped build that future at this site.”

The successful commissioning of the Unit 3 reactor at Plant Vogtle marks a major step towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future for Georgia and the United States as a whole.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

