New rebates for fuel. Here are the prices of the main brands

For Q8 we register a reduction of one cent per liter on petrol and diesel

New reductions on the recommended price lists of fuels of the major brands. On the other hand, the national averages of prices charged at the pump did not move much.

According to the usual survey of Daily Relay, IP has reduced the recommended prices of petrol by one cent per liter and those of diesel and LPG by two cents/litre. For Q8 we register a reduction of one cent per liter on petrol and diesel. Finally, for Eni, a reduction of two cents per liter on LPG.

These are the average prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on around 18,000 installations: self-service petrol at 1.844 euro/litre (-1 thousandth, companies 1.849, white pumps 1.834), diesel self-service at 1.685 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 1.690, white pumps 1.674). Petrol served at 1.982 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 2.025, white pumps 1.895), diesel served at 1.825 euro/litre (-1, companies 1.869, white pumps 1.737). LPG served at 0.712 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.723, white pumps 0.701), methane served at 1.442 euro/kg (-2, companies 1.447, white pumps 1.438), LNG 1.246 euro/kg (-7, companies 1.259 euro /kg, white pumps 1.237 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.914 euro/litre (served 2.165), diesel self-service 1.770 euro/litre (served 2.030), LPG 0.838 euro/litre, methane 1.549 euro/kg, LNG 1.202 euro/kg.

