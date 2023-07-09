Home » New rebates for fuel. Here are the prices of the main brands
Business

New rebates for fuel. Here are the prices of the main brands

by admin
New rebates for fuel. Here are the prices of the main brands

For Q8 we register a reduction of one cent per liter on petrol and diesel

New reductions on the recommended price lists of fuels of the major brands. On the other hand, the national averages of prices charged at the pump did not move much.

According to the usual survey of Daily Relay, IP has reduced the recommended prices of petrol by one cent per liter and those of diesel and LPG by two cents/litre. For Q8 we register a reduction of one cent per liter on petrol and diesel. Finally, for Eni, a reduction of two cents per liter on LPG.

These are the average prices communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on around 18,000 installations: self-service petrol at 1.844 euro/litre (-1 thousandth, companies 1.849, white pumps 1.834), diesel self-service at 1.685 euro/litre (unchanged, companies 1.690, white pumps 1.674). Petrol served at 1.982 euros/litre (unchanged, companies 2.025, white pumps 1.895), diesel served at 1.825 euro/litre (-1, companies 1.869, white pumps 1.737). LPG served at 0.712 euro/litre (-1, companies 0.723, white pumps 0.701), methane served at 1.442 euro/kg (-2, companies 1.447, white pumps 1.438), LNG 1.246 euro/kg (-7, companies 1.259 euro /kg, white pumps 1.237 euro/kg).

These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.914 euro/litre (served 2.165), diesel self-service 1.770 euro/litre (served 2.030), LPG 0.838 euro/litre, methane 1.549 euro/kg, LNG 1.202 euro/kg.

Fuel prices

Fuel prices

Fuel prices

See also  The Roccavione paper mill squeezed by the increase in bills: “The increases? On the shoulders of citizens "

Fuel prices

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Traffic light: climate policy: penchant for nice calculations

HEB Splash Park: The New Water Park in...

Three Mega-Kilowatt-Scale ‘Shagehuang’ Wind Power Projects Boost Regional...

Window replacement: reduce operating expenses

Ukraine admits responsibility: “We attacked the Crimean bridge”

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Qibing Daojia at the 25th China Construction Expo:...

Banca Mediolanum: net inflows of 447 million euro...

App Store: Apple must prepare for competition in...

Elon Musk’s Controversial Changes to Twitter Spark Success...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy