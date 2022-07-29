Home Business New record inflation in the Eurozone will prompt the ECB to remain aggressive in raising rates
New record inflation in the Eurozone will prompt the ECB to remain aggressive in raising rates

Inflation in the Eurozone hit new all-time highs in July. According to the flash reading released today by Eurostat, consumer prices in July increased by 8.9% on an annual basis, accelerating from + 8.6% last month and driven once again by the surge in energy and food costs. The number slightly exceeded the expectations of economists who estimated an 8.7% increase in inflation. All this in the month of the ECB’s first interest rate hike in 11 years to combat sustained inflationary pressures. After the slowdown in June, the core component, excluding energy and food prices, hit a record 4% in July.

The intensification of price pressures prompted the ECB to surprise the markets by raising rates by half a percentage point this month. The president of the Frankfurt institute, Christine Lagarde, stressed that it is important to address any signs of ingrained inflation expectation.

Despite the spike in prices, European companies are flourishing, showing resilience to external factors. The luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz and the shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, together with the French luxury houses Hermes and L’Oreal recorded profits above market expectations. That said, last week, due to the too high gas price, the German government had to launch the bailout to the Dusseldorf giant, Uniper.

The ECB will continue with rate hikes, that’s why

Speaking in an interview after the ECB’s July meeting, The Governing Council member Martin Kazak has indicated “Quite significant” increase in the rates of the Frankfurt institute in the following meeting in September. His position was strengthened by the Federal Reserve’s second consecutive 75 basis point hike.

While the number one of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco argues that it is too early to decide the exact size of the ECB’s next rate hike. Recent changes in the macro-economic context reinforce this vision, on the one hand there is the threat of a cut in Russian gas flows which in turn is the main reason for recession fears.

“With inflation showing no signs of slowing in the near term and the economic outlook not yet derailing, writes Nicola Nobile, Chief Economist of Oxford Economics, we expect another increase of 50 pb in September by the ECB “.

