New regulations on delivery of e-cigarette products released – China Daily

The State Tobacco Monopoly Administration and the State Post Bureau jointly issued a notice on the 23rd to implement limited management on the delivery of e-cigarette products, pods, and nicotine for e-cigarettes. Each person is limited to one item per day, and multiple items are not allowed.

According to the notice, the limit standard for each piece is as follows: 2 pieces of smoking equipment, 6 pieces of products sold in combination with pods or pods and smoking equipment, and the total volume of e-liquid should not exceed 12ml.

For special circumstances such as technical review, quality supervision and inspection, and identification testing, it is necessary to overdeliver smoking sets, e-cigarette pods, products sold in combination with pods and smoking sets, e-liquid and other atomized substances, and nicotine for e-cigarettes. Comply with the relevant requirements of the monopoly administrative department. The delivery of e-cigarette sets, e-cigarette cartridges, products sold in combination with e-cigarette cartridges, e-liquid and other atomized substances, and nicotine for e-cigarettes between e-cigarette transaction entities that have obtained tobacco monopoly licenses in accordance with the relevant regulations of the tobacco monopoly administrative department stipulated.

