The Renault Austral has all the credentials to be successful in the increasingly crowded C-SUV segment, i.e. those with a length close to four and a half meters. 4.51 meters long to be precise, one centimeter more than the Renault Kadjar it needs to replace, it is directly detached from the past thanks to the use of the CMF-CD platform developed together with Nissan. Tested in the 200 horsepower full hybrid version, it is also offered in combination with the 1.2 three-cylinder 130 horsepower mild hybrid engines with manual gearbox and 1.3 four-cylinder 160 horsepower with automatic transmission. A diesel Renault Austral will not arrive, just as a 4×4 version will not be available. On the other hand, there is no lack of 4Control technology, able to ensure the four-wheel steering to Austral.

Renault Austral dimensions

The dimensions of the Renault Austral place it in the C-Suv segment, starting from the length of 4.51 meters which is combined with a width of 1.88 meters and a height of 1.62 m. The wheelbase reaches 2.67 meters while the ground clearance is 18 centimeters. As for the alloy wheels, it starts from 17 inches and reaches 20 “. Outwardly, the style of the Austral follows the recent Renault stylistic course, as confirmed by the front and rear light clusters characterized by the “C” shape.

Climbing aboard the Renault Austral one finds a dashboard very similar to that already appreciated on the Megane E-Tech, starting from the large 9 or 12 inch touch screen to which is added the completely digital 12.3 “instrumentation and the unprecedented 9 ”head-up display. Moving on to connectivity, we find an infotainment system based on Android Automotive with Google applications and the possibility of adding third-party apps such as Amazon Music or Spotify. Of course there is a wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Good load capacity (but lower than many rivals) starting from 430 liters for the proven E-Tech and expandable up to 555 thanks to the sliding sofa. By breaking down the second row, you get up to 1,455 liters or 1,525 for the mild-hybrid versions.

Renault Austral, road test

Tested in the 1.2 E-Tech Hybrid version in the Iconic Esprit Alpine version, the Renault Austral showed a good overall balance during the first road test. The 200 horsepower available ensure more than satisfactory performance, as confirmed by the time of 8.4 seconds to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h, despite some uncertainty when it comes to requesting all the available power. Through the four driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport and Perso) you can change the response of the car according to your needs, while you cannot intervene on the set-up due to the absence of electronically controlled suspensions but overall the calibration allows a correct balance between the absorption of roughness and driving precision. The hybrid system allows you to travel for most of the time in electric, thus contributing to the reduction of consumption (in our first test we recorded an average of 16 km / l on a mixed route). Noteworthy are the four steering wheels of the 4Control Advanced system, optional from 1500 euros only on the E-Tech. Thanks to the possibility of turning up to 5 ° in counterphase, while in phase they reach 1 °, they reduce the turning circle by more than 1 meter bringing it to 10.1 meters. In practice, as per the quick test carried out during the test, they make the Austral as agile as a Clio.

Renault Austral, prices and engines

How much does the new Renault Austral cost? The price list of the French SUV starts at 32,000 euros for the Mild Hybrid Advanced at 48V with 130 horsepower driven by the 1.2 three-cylinder. with manual gearbox. It goes from 36,000 euros for the 160 horsepower 1.3 4-cylinder Mild Hybrid 12V combined with the 7-speed automatic transmission. The full hybrid E-Tech starts at 39,500 euros in Techno setup, while for the Esprit Alpine protagonist of our test it takes over 44,000 euros.