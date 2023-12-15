New Results Show Promising Potential for Moderna’s Skin Cancer Vaccine

Stephane Bancel, CEO of the pharmaceutical company Modern, announced on Thursday that a skin cancer vaccine could be approved and launched in some countries by 2025. This announcement comes after the presentation of the preliminary trial results of their therapy against this disease.

According to mid-stage trial data published by Modern and Merck & Co., the use of the vaccine in combination with the drug Keytruda, an immunotherapy of Merck, reduced the possibility of death of patients by 49%. The vaccine also reduced the risk of melanoma spreading to other parts of the body by 62%.

The most common side effects of the vaccine were fatigue, pain at the injection site, and chills, according to the experiment data.

In a previous trial, the vaccine and Keytruda had reduced the risk of death or relapse by 44% in patients with melanoma and reduced the risk of cancer spreading through the body by 65%.

Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, stated that the durability of the responses to the vaccine was strong, and he is eager to see four- and five-year data on the vaccine, as “the melanoma curve is flattening, people are no longer dying” after going through treatment.

New results suggest that the cancer vaccine used with immunotherapy continues to provide significant health benefits. The phase three of the trials began in July and the two drugmakers are studying the combination as a treatment for late-stage melanoma.

Moderna is currently building a facility in Massachusetts to produce the vaccine on a commercial scale, with hopes of finishing it next year. They have also begun a confirmatory trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer that is already enrolling patients.