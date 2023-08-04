New Rules and Market Sentiment Drive Growth in the Development of Innovative Drugs

Title: New Rules Boost Development of Innovative Drugs and Improve Market Sentiment in the Sector

Date: August 4, 2023

The National Medical Insurance Administration recently released the official draft of the 2023 innovative drug medical insurance negotiation and renewal rules, marking a significant step towards supporting the development of innovative drugs. The new rules, which reflect the government’s support for “true innovation,” are expected to reshape the valuation of the sector and improve market sentiment.

The official draft consists of two important documents, namely the “Rules for Negotiating Drug Contract Renewal” and the “Rules for Bidding for Non-Exclusive Drugs.” These documents serve as the basis for the yearly adjustment of the National Medical Insurance Catalogue. The medical insurance department has introduced measures to enhance the payment for innovative drugs, such as shortening the negotiation cycle, improving the review process, and expediting the drug launch. Consequently, the decline in the market price of innovative drugs is expected to be narrowed, and the pace of price reduction is projected to slow down. This favorable climate will enable innovative varieties with true clinical value to quickly emerge and showcase the support for “true innovation.”

The innovative drug sector experienced a quarterly correction, with stock prices and market expectations hitting their lowest point. However, with the introduction of favorable policies, the sector is anticipated to witness significant growth. In comparing the previous round of the innovative drug market from October 2022 to early 2023, it is noticeable that the market did not initially respond to the renewal rules for innovative drug medical insurance negotiations. However, as multiple positive industry events unfolded, including the relaxation of IVD centralized procurement policy and the improvement of Fujian’s electrophysiological centralized procurement policy, investors gradually realized the easing of the innovative drug policy. Subsequently, the sector experienced a surge.

Similarly, this time around, the release of the innovative drug medical insurance negotiation and renewal rules in 2023 might act as a catalyst for future policy or event developments. Potential catalysts include Shanghai’s plans to launch commercial insurance supporting innovative drugs and the anticipated approval of domestically produced PD-1 in the United States. Although there is a possibility of related stocks experiencing short-term funding pressure due to the potential one-year lifting of the ban on “small non-compliance” for innovative pharmaceutical companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, this is unlikely to impact the sector’s medium and long-term trend.

The stock price of the innovative drug sector is characterized by high elasticity. During times of fragile market sentiment, it amplifies the negative impact, whereas in periods of high risk appetite, it magnifies the positive impact. With the introduction of various economic policies and government initiatives supporting the innovative drug industry, market sentiment has significantly improved. As a result, it is anticipated that the positive trend in the innovative drug market will continue.

In conclusion, the new rules for innovative drug medical insurance negotiation and renewal provide a much-needed boost to the development of innovative drugs. These regulations not only reflect the government’s support for “true innovation” but also foster an improved market sentiment. With the sector undergoing a positive reshaping of its valuation and the potential for future policy and event catalysts, the innovative drug market is poised for growth and expansion.

Responsible editor: Li Xin RF12607

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

